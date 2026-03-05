© 2026 WXPR
Research gathering information on American Martens in Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published March 5, 2026 at 6:35 AM CST
American marten
Wisconsin DNR
/
Facebook
American marten

Tubes with a tasty treat inside will help wildlife managers keep track of the American marten in Wisconsin.

They’re a state-endangered species and are found in only a few northern counties.

They have short legs and long bodies that help them navigate deep snow.

The DNR along with the Forest Service and UW-Madison are collecting data to better understand the population.

They’ve put out ‘hair snares’.

Martens entering the tube to get a treat will pass a brush that collects some hair, which is taken to a lab to be analyzed.

You may see the hair snares attached to a log or a leaning tree.

The research will help gather information on where American martens are living, how many there are, and how they’re doing.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
Wisconsin DNR
