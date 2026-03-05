Research gathering information on American Martens in Wisconsin

Tubes with a tasty treat inside will help wildlife managers keep track of the American marten in Wisconsin.

They’re a state-endangered species and are found in only a few northern counties.

They have short legs and long bodies that help them navigate deep snow.

The DNR along with the Forest Service and UW-Madison are collecting data to better understand the population.

They’ve put out ‘hair snares’.

Martens entering the tube to get a treat will pass a brush that collects some hair, which is taken to a lab to be analyzed.

You may see the hair snares attached to a log or a leaning tree.

The research will help gather information on where American martens are living, how many there are, and how they’re doing.