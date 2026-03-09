Another record year for outdoor recreation in Wisconsin

Just released numbers show Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry had another record breaking year in 2024.

The Governor’s office announced outdoor recreation contributed more than $12 billion to Wisconsin’s gross domestic product in 2024.

That’s a 3.8 percent increase over the previous record-breaking year in 2023.

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers says outdoor recreation continues to be one of the top reasons visitors choose Wisconsin.

“Outdoor recreation continues to be one of the top reasons visitors choose Wisconsin,” said Secretary Sayers. “Whether it’s casting a line at sunrise, exploring a new trail with friends, or gearing up for a weekend on the water, the outdoors is where lasting memories are made in our state. This continued growth reflects not only our incredible natural assets but also the dedicated guides, outfitters, manufacturers, and tourism professionals who bring these experiences to life.”

The report showed that Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry grew in a majority of activities across the board. Top contributing sectors by activity in Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation economy in 2024 included:



Multi-use apparel and accessories: $1.3 billion

Motorcycling and ATVing: $1 billion

Boating and fishing: $1 billion

Game areas: $539 million

Guided tours and outfitted travel: $498 million

RVing: $435 million

Hunting and shooting: $378 million

Climbing, hiking, and tent camping: $174 million

Equestrian: $170 million

Bicycling: $137 million

In addition to record-breaking economic growth, travel and tourism spending tied to outdoor recreation trips more than 50 miles from home grew by 7.2 percent in 2024.

Local outdoor recreation trips within 50 miles of home increased by 2.3 percent year over year.

Additional information on Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry is available on the Office of

Outdoor Recreation’s website: https://outdoorrecreation.wi.gov/Pages/Resources/Report.aspx.

For the national report and state-level data and tables, visit the Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account section of the BEA website at: https://www.bea.gov/data/special-topics/outdoor-recreation.