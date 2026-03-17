Oneida County snowmobile trails reopen

Snowmobilers can hit the trails again in Oneida County as of Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m.

This comes after Vilas County reopened trails on Saturday.

With some exceptions, the Oneida County Funded Snowmobile Trail System will be open.

Trail segments in Oneida County that remain closed are listed below.

Many trails will be minimally groomed.

Riders should be careful, and remember trails are in rough, late season condition.

All lake and river trails are unsafe and should not be used unless a local snowmobile club has marked them for use.

Riders are also reminded to stay on marked trails.

Going off trail on private land is trespassing and could cause a loss of easements that allow the trail to cross that land.

You could also be cited.

Trail segments that remain closed in Oneida County are as follows:

Minocqua Forest Riders:



The spillway over the Willow River is not frozen and not passable, so all trails south of this area are closed.

Trail 5 (southern half) from TIN 524 to TIN 509 (Lincoln County Line)

Trail 8 (western half) from TIN 522 to TIN 502 (Price County Line)

Trail 8 from TIN 524 to TIN 463

Trail 1 from TIN 536 to TIN 460

Northwoods Passage:



Club Trail 51B

Three Lakes:

