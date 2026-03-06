Late season trail and ice conditions can change quickly

Conditions on the ice and on trails can vary greatly as warmer weather hits.

The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging people to keep safety in mind.

“Ice thickness can change very fast,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. “That could trigger a split-second and possibly fatal dunk for anglers, snowmobilers and other outdoor enthusiasts unless safety steps are followed.”

Lake ice that supported vehicles and fishing shelters is becoming unreliable as temperatures fluctuate above and below freezing.

Here are a few basic ice safety tips to remember:



Carry a cell phone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat, to help you stay afloat and to help maintain body heat.

Wear ice creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.

Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.

Carry a few spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.

If you fall in, remain as calm as possible. While attempting to get out of the water, call for help. Anyone who attempts to rescue you should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.

A few snowmobile trails in northern Wisconsin are still open.

Check Travel Wisconsin's Snow Report to check trail conditions before heading out.