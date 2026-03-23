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Spring fish and wildlife hearings planned for April in Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:18 AM CDT
pixabay.com

Spring Fish and Wildlife hearings help gather input on how Wisconsin’s resources should be managed.

In person hearings happen in every county in Wisconsin on April 13th starting at 6:00 p.m.

People will also be able to comment online.

Natural Resources Board member Bill Smith says it’s a great opportunity for citizen participation.

“This whole spring hearing is to hear questions that sometimes are controversial, or they're questions that people have strong opinions, and it gives you a chance to express your opinion and your voice,” said Smith.

“Those people that chose to communicate directly with the board… I encourage you to participate in the spring hearing process as well.”

At the in-person meetings, DNR Staff and Wisconsin Conservation Congress delegates will be on hand to discuss issues and answer questions.

The public is invited to provide feedback on a variety of fish, wildlife and other natural resources-related topics as part of the spring hearing process. The public is encouraged to provide feedback through a QR code available at spring hearing locations on April 13, or online from 6 p.m. on April 13 through 6 p.m. on April 15. For those who prefer to do so in person, several paper input forms will be available at each in-person meeting.

Event Details

Wisconsin Conservation Congress & DNR Fish And Wildlife Spring Hearings When: April 13, 2026, 6-9 p.m. Where: Find the meeting location for each county using the Spring Hearing Locations List online 

Online Spring Hearing Public Input When: Beginning at 6 p.m. on April 13 through 6 p.m. on April 15 Where: Virtual, on the DNR's Spring Hearing webpage
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports FishFishinghuntingwildlifeWisconsin DNRWisconsin Conservation CongressWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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