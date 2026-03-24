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Oneida County snowmobile trails close

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 24, 2026 at 6:42 AM CDT
Snowmobile trail deteriorated by warm weather
Oneida/Vilas County Snowmobile Trail Reports
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Snowmobile trail deteriorated by warm weather

The snowmobile season ends as of Tuesday, March 24th, for Oneida County.

The Oneida County Forestry Department announced all trails are closing for the season.

They thanked all the snowmobile clubs and volunteers for their hard work and dedication in keeping trails safe and in great shape this season.

Trails in Iron County are also closed for the season.

In Vilas County, trails remain open, but riders are cautioned they are in poor condition with icy and slushy spots.

Riders are also cautioned to watch out for fallen branches, or animals on the trails.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports snowmobilesnowmobilesSnowmobilingSnowmobile TrailsOneida countyVilas CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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