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Vilas County to partially closes snowmobile trails Thursday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 25, 2026 at 9:42 AM CDT
This map shows highlighted sections which are areas that are open (this is not an official survey map and actual open trail location may be different).
Courtesy of the Vilas County Forestry, Recreation, and Land Department
This map shows highlighted sections which are areas that are open (this is not an official survey map and actual open trail location may be different).

Snowmobile clubs in Vilas County are trying to get the most out of this season.

The County Forestry, Recreation, and Land Department announced most of the trails in the southern two thirds of Vilas County will close Thursday, March 26th at 8:00 a.m.

This includes: the Arbor Vitae trail system, Conover trail system, Eagle River trail system, Lac Du Flambeau trail system, Manitowish Waters trail system, Phelps trail system, and the St. Germain trail system.

The only systems to remain open are the Boulder Junction trail system, Land O’Lakes trail system, Presque Isle trail system, and Sayner trail system.

Trail users are reminded that they may encounter gated sections where systems are closed and are asked to only travel on open trails.

According to the Travel Wisconsin Snow Report, only Vilas County still has snowmobile trails open.

Regardless of conditions, all snowmobile trails close on March 31st.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports WXPR NewsVilas county trailsVilas CountySnowmobile Trails
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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