Last snowmobile trails still open to close as of midnight Tuesday

The final snowmobile trails still open in the state will be closed as of midnight Tuesday.

Vilas County had kept some trails open in the northern portion of the county.

The Vilas County Forestry, Land and Recreation Department said the 11 Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance clubs had done an incredible job with grooming and trail maintenance this winter.

They also thanked the sponsors and operators of the existing trails.

The department said the clubs went above and beyond, spending countless hours and funds above those allocated by the state.

They also thanked riders for helping support the Vilas County economy.

Trail easements over private property typically expire at the end of March, forcing an end to snowmobiling even if conditions would still allow it.