Ice storms can cause migrating loons to make unplanned landings

Thursday’s ice storms may have caused migrating loons to make unplanned landings.

The Raptor Education Group in Antigo says loons are on their way north, and the ice storm may have forced some down on roads or fields.

Loons cannot walk and need half a mile of open water to get airborne.

A loon that came down may also be injured and should not simply be placed back in the water.

If you see a loon on the ground, they are in need of rescue.

You should contact wildlife organizations like the Raptor Education Group or Loon Rescue for assistance.

In Wisconsin, you can reach Loon Rescue at 715-966-5415.