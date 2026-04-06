Public input sought on deer management in Wisconsin

Wildlife managers want to know what people would like to see happen with deer management in Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources and Citizens Deer Advisory Councils want feedback on things like harvest quotas and season structure ahead of the 2026 deer season.

Every deer management unit in Wisconsin has a deer advisory council that makes recommendations.

A survey link will be available on the Citizen Deer Advisory Council webpage through April 12th.

Citizen Deer Advisory Council meetings will take place across the state from April 20 through April 30.

The public is encouraged to attend their local Citizen Deer Advisory Council meeting to join the discussion about local deer management and provide input on deer season details.

Meetings include a review and discussion of current unit data on harvest trends, herd health, the deer hunter experience and deer/human conflict issues like crop and property damage.

More details, including meeting locations, are available online.

In the Northern Forest Zone, management units are no longer based on county lines.

They were changed to be habitat based.