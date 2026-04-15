Food sources can draw bears into conflicts with people

Bears out looking for food can be a problem, especially in the spring.

People can create the potential for conflict if they are not careful with food sources.

The DNR says to never feed or approach bears.

Feeding them can cause bears to associate people with food and can draw them back to the same area.

No matter where in Wisconsin you live or play, follow these basic steps from BearWise® to avoid attracting black bears around your home or campsite:



Never feed or approach bears. Never feed a bear, whether intentionally or not. The risk of unexpected interactions increases when bears begin to associate people with food. If bears find a consistent food source around people or people actively feed a bear, the bear will make a habit of visiting the area or approaching people.

Secure food, garbage and recycling. Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they’re very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can’t see or smell it.

Clean and store grills inside. Barbeque grills and picnic tables often have leftover food scraps or residues on them that can attract black bears. Clean surfaces after use in public spaces to reduce negative human-bear interactions. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears or evidence of bear activity in your backyard or neighborhood? Tell your neighbors and share information on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.

If a black bear is near your home or cabin, from a safe location, try to scare the bear away by making loud noises (like clanging pots and pans together) or throwing objects in the bear’s direction.

Black bears tend to avoid interactions with people if escape is possible, so make sure it has a clear escape route – never corner a bear.

Once the bear is gone, remove any items that may have attracted the bear in the first place.

If you encounter a black bear while in the woods, stay calm and do not run. Wave your arms and make loud noises to scare it away.

For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between a pet and a bear.