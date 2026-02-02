DNR looking for information on bear den locations

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources wants to check in on bear dens.

You can help by reporting beer den locations to the department.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey gathers information that can help with population models.

They’re also investigating the connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction, since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.

Black bear cubs are typically born in late January or early February, and dens are often found during this time because people can hear the cubs squeaking, grunting or humming, usually while they are nursing.

Helpful information to report to the bear research team includes:



GPS coordinates (drop a pin on your phone's map app)

Photo of the den, ideally showing it in relation to its surroundings, from a safe distance (approximately 30 yards)

Description of the site and the surrounding area

Any information on bear activity near the site, such as fresh prints

The survey team will work with den reporters and landowners to visit the den before deciding to survey, to determine whether the den is safe, accessible and in use.

DNR staff will collect biological data from selected dens, including the sex, age, weight and body measurements of bears.

They will also put a GPS collar on the mother.

While surveying, bear health and safety are a top priority. Designated staff monitor the sow's breathing and heart rate while the rest of the team quickly gathers the needed samples and measurements. Any cubs present at the den are carefully weighed and sexed. Cubs are tucked into team member coats to keep them warm because they cannot yet regulate their own body temperature.

To report a black bear den, visit the DNR's black bear den submission form.