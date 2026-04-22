Loons found on the ground in Vilas County and in Florence

The Raptor Education Group wants people to keep an eye out for loons on the ground in Vilas County and in Florence.

The Antigo-based organization says they got several calls Tuesday about loons found on land.

They believe it’s possible those areas had downdraft winds that brought the loons down.

Once on the ground, they can’t walk or fly, and are basically stuck there.

The Raptor Education Group says if you find a loon away from water, cover it with a sheet or blanket to move it to safety.

Place it in a Rubbermaid box with airholes, padding the bottom with towels or newspaper. Use care to protect your eyes with goggles or other eyewear.

Do not place a loon in a small body of water.

Call Loon Rescue at 966-715-5415if you need help.