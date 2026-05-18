Rhinelander skateboarders keep skating while working toward permanent park

Hunger Skateparks designed a skatepark for Rhinelander that’s meant to cater to all skill levels from its stairs and rails to the ledges, bowls, and flat surfaces.

Until it’s built, local skateboarders with the Over It! group have been building and maintaining a temporary skate park at the old tennis courts at Hodag Park.

Over It! Secretary Anthony Gaudioso says they’ve accepting donations to keep the temporary skate park maintained, but often it comes out of pocket from the members.

“It takes that much maintenance because we're putting a lot of effort into making this space, while we still need it, feel and function professionally and have a have a welcoming environment to it,” said Gaudioso.

Over It! is trying to grow the sport as well.

They’re holding a workshop this Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the temporary skate park.

There will be people to teach skateboarding at different levels. Limited safety gear and skateboards will be available.

The event is also being used to gauge interest in youth skateboarding lesson program they’re developing for this fall.

Gaudioso says it’s all part of furthering the groups mission to create a space for people to belong.

“I remember finally finding a group of people who felt like we need to develop more ways to make people feel and be seen and heard. I felt that way for the first time with the Rhinelander skate park project,” said Gaudioso. “I also really think that if we don't continue to reach out in every way we can to the different people who belong to our communities, then we see continual isolation, and we see consequences of that, and the wellbeing of the people that we are a part of a community with.”

You an keep up to date with the Over It! group and programs they have planned here.

Fundraising efforts

The ultimate goal is to build a permanent skate park at Hodag Park.

The fundraising effort is being led by a steering committee made up of skateboarders, city council members, community members, and people from ArtStart, which helped form Over It! and has played a large role in building a skate park in Rhinelander.

They need to raise $1.5 million to build the skate park. You can learn more about the fundraising effort on the Rhinelander Skatepark Project website.

Gaudioso will be skateboarding to raise money for the park this year. He is pledging to donate one dollar for every mile of the 500 miles he plans to skateboard.

Some people have pledged to match his donation. He’s hoping to get more.

“If there's anybody who's interested in contributing to the park in an interesting way, or perhaps a business or an organization feeling like they could get some promotion or something out of partnering with me on that little campaign there, I'm open to conversations. I would love it if people reached out to me,” said Gaudioso.

Last summer, Gaudioso skateboarded 220 miles with long trips to Wausau and Marshfield.

“It was quite a feat for me. I'm proud of it, and it also gave me a cool opportunity to talk to people,” he said.

People interested in learning more can contact Gaudioso through the Over It! group.

