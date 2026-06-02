Watch out for turtles crossing roads
Turtles cross roads this time of year looking for places to nest.
Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species lay eggs in shallow, buried nests, often along roads and in residential yards.
Drivers can help by watching out for them when driving near swamps, lakes and rivers.
"When turtles are more active during nesting season, they face added risks. Some are run over by vehicles, while others face predation from raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Some protected species are also taken illegally from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade," said Andrew Badje, DNR conservation biologist.
He says protecting adult females and turtle nests in the wild is essential for conserving Wisconsin turtle populations
The Wisconsin DNR says a leading cause of turtle mortality is being hit on the road.
Some are also taken illegally from the wild to be kept or sold as pets.
The public can also help protect turtles by reporting sightings to the DNR's Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program. Each year, the program receives between 600 and 1,000 turtle sightings from around the state.
You can also learn how to build a nest cage to protect turtle nests from predators.
Here are some ways Wisconsinites can help turtles from now through July:
- Protect nests: Follow instructions and a step-by-step video on how to build a nest cage that keeps predators out and allows hatchlings to exit on their own.
- Drive cautiously: Slow down, be alert and reduce distractions, especially on roads near wet areas, lakes and rivers.
- Share your sightings: Report turtle observations, road crossings and nest sites using the DNR’s Reporting Form to help us manage and protect turtles more effectively. You can also report suspicious illegal activity associated with turtles to the DNR's Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 800-847-9367.
- Keep Wildlife Wild: Help protect Wisconsin’s native turtles by keeping wild turtles in the wild and not releasing pet turtles.
- Donate: DNR conservation efforts for endangered and threatened species wouldn’t be possible without support from the Endangered Resources Fund.