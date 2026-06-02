Watch out for turtles crossing roads

Turtles cross roads this time of year looking for places to nest.

Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species lay eggs in shallow, buried nests, often along roads and in residential yards.

Drivers can help by watching out for them when driving near swamps, lakes and rivers.

"When turtles are more active during nesting season, they face added risks. Some are run over by vehicles, while others face predation from raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Some protected species are also taken illegally from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade," said Andrew Badje, DNR conservation biologist.

He says protecting adult females and turtle nests in the wild is essential for conserving Wisconsin turtle populations

The Wisconsin DNR says a leading cause of turtle mortality is being hit on the road.

Some are also taken illegally from the wild to be kept or sold as pets.

The public can also help protect turtles by reporting sightings to the DNR's Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program. Each year, the program receives between 600 and 1,000 turtle sightings from around the state.

You can also learn how to build a nest cage to protect turtle nests from predators.

Here are some ways Wisconsinites can help turtles from now through July:

