Wisconsin's elk herds growing

Wisconsin’s two elk herds are seeing ongoing growth.

The state has the Northern Elk Zone in the Clam Lake area, and the Central Elk Zone in the Black River vicinity.

DNR Wildlife Biologist Josh Spiegel updated the Natural Resources Board recently on the status of the herds.

“Within the Northern Elk Management Zone, we are projecting a population estimate of about 383 elk post-caving 2026,” said Spiegel.“So after calves are born, we expect to have about 380 elk on the ground. Within the Central Elk Management Zone, we have about 223 elk to be projected.”

Spiegel says there is a minimum size target for the herds.

“We've identified through our carrying capacity and our habitat types that within the northern herd, we'd like to get to at least 650 animals and within our central herd about 220. That's kind of the minimum benchmark. So until we hit those points, which the northern herd is still growing to and our central herd is right about at, we'll be looking to increase those herds,” said Spiegel

Social considerations are the main basis for the targets, as the land would be able to support more elk than that.

Between the two zones, 20 elk will be made available for hunters for the 2026 season, which beings in October.

15 were harvested last year.

Typically, around 25-thousand people pay the $10 dollar fee to apply for an elk license.

70 percent of the money raised goes back to elk management, monitoring and research.