Deer season framework set for 2026

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board has approved the framework for the 2026 deer hunting season.

Ryan Haffele, acting DNR Deer Program Specialist, told the board 2026 is the third year in a row the cumulative quota across the state has increased.

“While individual DMU quotas may vary, including DMU 116 in the Northern Forest Zone, which is recommending a buck only quota, in general, the increasing quotas align with what we are seeing as an increasing deer population across much of the state,” said Haffele. “To meet these quotas, the number of bonus tags proposed to be available for purchase has also been recommended to increase.”

Beginning August 17th, 272,720 total bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available for purchase across the state.

That’s on top of free antlerless harvest authorizations issued in farmland zones.

Antlerless harvest opportunities vary between deer management units, depending on local deer populations and management units.

Recommendations were formed in partnership with Citizen Deer Advisory Councils (CDACs) and based on public feedback and deer population objectives.

Hunters may purchase additional bonus antlerless harvest authorizations online through the Go Wild license portal and at license sales locations starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.

The first three days of bonus sales are management zone-specific, with all remaining permits becoming available on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Hunters can find information regarding deer season structure, quota information and additional hunting resources on the DNR’s White-tailed Deer Hunting webpage.