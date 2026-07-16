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No sharp-tailed grouse season for 2026 in Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published July 16, 2026 at 6:56 AM CDT
Sharp-tailed grouse
Wisconsin DNR
Sharp-tailed grouse

No season will be held for sharp-tailed grouse in Wisconsin this year.

The DNR announced permits and applications will not be available.

The Sharp-tailed Grouse Advisory Committee made the recommendation after evaluating population and habitat data.

DNR managers and conservation partners expect a dip in the 2026 population estimate to be short-lived.

They will continue to focus on long-term recovery and habitat management efforts that will help sharp-tailed grouse populations across their primary range.

Populations of grouse typically do have some natural variability.

Sharp-tailed grouse populations have grown in recent years thanks, in large part, to significant habitat restoration efforts that have occurred in core areas of northwest Wisconsin.

DNR staff and partners hope the population will continue to respond positively to ongoing habitat management efforts. These efforts help restore the pine barrens habitat that sharp-tailed grouse depend upon for survival.
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