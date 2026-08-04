Natural Resources Board to consider 1200 acre conservation easement in Vilas County

A proposal going before the Natural Resources Board would protect over 12-hundred acres of land in Vilas County.

Proposed is a 1,252 acre working forest conservation easement from the Michael A. Uihlein Exemption

Trust for the Forest Legacy Program in Vilas County.

The easement cost would be just over $900-thousand dollars.

A federal forest legacy grant would cover $600-thousand, with the rest from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

If approved, the property would be called the Border Lakes Forest Legacy Conservation Easement.

The land is in two blocks.

The Forest Lake tract is 481 acres, and the Emil Lake tract is 771 acres.

The department has received resolutions in support of the easement acquisition from Vilas County and the Town of Land O'Lakes.

The property would be open to the public for nature-based outdoor activities to include hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing.

Nearly three miles of the Land O'Lakes Bike and Pedestrian Trail winds its way through the property.

The Natural Resources Board will consider going ahead with the easement purchase at its August 13th meeting.