© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Natural Resources Board to consider 1200 acre conservation easement in Vilas County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 4, 2026 at 7:25 AM CDT
Wisconsin DNR

A proposal going before the Natural Resources Board would protect over 12-hundred acres of land in Vilas County.

Proposed is a 1,252 acre working forest conservation easement from the Michael A. Uihlein Exemption

Trust for the Forest Legacy Program in Vilas County.

The easement cost would be just over $900-thousand dollars.

A federal forest legacy grant would cover $600-thousand, with the rest from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

If approved, the property would be called the Border Lakes Forest Legacy Conservation Easement.

The land is in two blocks.

The Forest Lake tract is 481 acres, and the Emil Lake tract is 771 acres.

The department has received resolutions in support of the easement acquisition from Vilas County and the Town of Land O'Lakes.

The property would be open to the public for nature-based outdoor activities to include hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing.

Nearly three miles of the Land O'Lakes Bike and Pedestrian Trail winds its way through the property.

The Natural Resources Board will consider going ahead with the easement purchase at its August 13th meeting.
Tags
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports Wisconsin DNRDNRNatural Resources BoardconservationWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content