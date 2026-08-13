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Bridge project will impact trail access in Langlade County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 13, 2026 at 7:36 AM CDT
Langlade County Forestry, Parks and Recreation website

A bridge project will limit access to some trails in Langlade County.

The bridge over the Gartzke Flowage will be removed starting the week of August 17th.

The Langlade County Forest Administrator says once removal has started there will be no way to access trails on the south side of the flowage.

This is the start of the Gartzke Flowage bridge replacement project.

Those with questions can contact the Langlade County Forestry, Parks and Recreation Department.

According to the Langlade County Forestry, Parks and Recreation website, "The Gartzke Flowage Recreation Area is located 10 miles east of Antigo, WI. The interesting topography and hydrology of the Gartzke Flowage area make for a beautiful adventure while on the trails. The area is surrounded by county-owned lands that traverse you through Norway Pine, upland hardwoods, cedar swamps and spring seeps."
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports Langlade CountytrailsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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