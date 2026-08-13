Bridge project will impact trail access in Langlade County

A bridge project will limit access to some trails in Langlade County.

The bridge over the Gartzke Flowage will be removed starting the week of August 17th.

The Langlade County Forest Administrator says once removal has started there will be no way to access trails on the south side of the flowage.

This is the start of the Gartzke Flowage bridge replacement project.

Those with questions can contact the Langlade County Forestry, Parks and Recreation Department.