Natural Resources Board signs off on 1200 acre conservation easement in Vilas County

The Natural Resources Board has approved protecting over 12-hundred acres of land in Vilas County.

Proposed is a 1,252 acre working forest conservation easement from the Michael A. Uihlein Exemption trust for the Forest Legacy Program in Vilas County.

DNR Real Estate Section Manager Kaylin Helm told the board the Border Lakes Forest Legacy Conservation easement would be in two blocks.

“The first being 481.47 acres known as the Forest Lake tract,” said Helm. “The property as a whole is comprised of productive red and white pine, Aspen and mixed northern hardwood forests, along with lowland community types, including wetlands and meadows. The second tract is the 771.24 acre Emil Lake tract, which encompasses Emil Lake and a small pond. Additionally, nearly three miles of Land O’ Lakes bike and pedestrian trail, winds its way through this property."

The easement cost would be just over $900-thousand dollars.

A federal forest legacy grant would cover $600-thousand, with the rest from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

The department has received resolutions in support of the easement acquisition from Vilas County and the Town of Land O'Lakes.

The Natural Resources Board approved the proposal at its August meeting.

The Governor must also sign off on the plan.

The property would be open to the public for nature-based outdoor activities to include hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing.