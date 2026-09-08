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Wisconsin bear season opens September 9th

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published September 8, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
pixabay.com

Wisconsin’s bear season opens Wednesday.

The Department of Natural Resources says more than 15,000 licenses were available for this bear season.

More than 34,000 hunters applied.

Over 106,000 people opted to purchase a preference point to improve their chance of getting a license in the future.

The bear season runs until October 13th.

The DNR estimates around 24,000 bear wander Wisconsin, primarily in the forested regions of northern and central Wisconsin.

Just over 3,700 bear were harvested last season.

Regulations vary depending on what hunting zone you are in, so hunters need to be sure they know the rules.

Zones A, B and D – Where dogs are permitted:

Sept. 9-15 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

Sept. 16 to Oct. 6 – with the aid of dogs, the aid of bait and all other legal methods

Oct. 7-13 – with the aid of dogs only, no other methods

Zones C, E and F – Where dogs are not permitted:

Sept. 9 to Oct. 13 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

The DNR reminds hunters that all bears must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after recovery, and they must submit two upper premolar teeth to the department.

These samples provide important data used to monitor and ensure the health of Wisconsin’s bear population into the future.

The DNR’s Bear Hunting webpage provides general information about hunting bears, regulations and hunting hours, and how to complete the mandatory registration and tooth submission processes.
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