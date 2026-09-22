Nearly 1,800 acres would be protected by proposed conservation easement in Langlade County

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will consider a nearly 18-hundred-acre working forest conservation easement purchase in Langlade County.

The bulk of the land is owned by Braun Woodlands, and it would be called the Braun Woodlands Forest Legacy Conservation Easement.

A $1.6 million dollar proposal for the Forest Legacy Program will be considered on Wednesday.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is providing $330-thousand dollars for the purchase.

The rest would be funded by the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program and a federal forest legacy grant.

About 1500 acres of the tract would be open to the public for activities like hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing.

The acres not open to the public would not be funded by the stewardship money.

The Town of Polar has passed a resolution in support of the easement purchase.

A description of the proposal being provided to the Natural Resources Board says acquisition of this Forest Legacy Easement will protect and preserve the integrity of these important northern forestlands in perpetuity.

It says the easement will prevent forest fragmentation and promote the use of sustainable management practices.

A three-mile segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail passes through the property, which would be protected under this acquisition.

The property will be managed by the private landowner.

The property is enrolled in the MFL Certified Group which is dually certified under the American Tree Farm System and the Forest Stewardship Council.

DNR documents say that assures the forests are managed to the highest environmental and social standards.