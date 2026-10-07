Entrance sign stolen from Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park wants its sign back.

The Western U.P. park posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that its large, wooden sign that welcomes people to Union Bay side of the park along Lake Superior was stolen.

The park says the sign was taken some time between Saturday night, October 3 and the early morning hours on Sunday, October 4.

Screenshot of missing sign post on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the missing sign is asked to call the park headquarters or the Ontonagon County Sheriff's Department.

Porcupine Mountains Park Headquarters: 906-885-5275, ext. 0

Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department: 906-884-4901

The post also says to bring back the sign—no questions asked.

This is a busy time of year for the Porkies where it’s not unusual to see upwards of 20-thousand visitors a week during peak fall colors.

