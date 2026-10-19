Lightning triggered the Black River Fire in the western Upper Peninsula

A lightning strike started a fire that burned hundreds of acres south of Wakefield in the western Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is still working on the Black River Fire, which is now 70 percent contained.

It’s been burning since October 11th.

As containment of the fire progresses and safer conditions exist, investigators can use site-specific observations to trace burn patterns back to the origin of the fire.

That led to the determination the Black River Fire was lightning caused.

“The way an individual leaf curls or ‘freezes’ in the heat, the direction the grass stems fall or the angle of char on tree trunks can lead us back to where the fire started,” said Deputy Incident Commander Jennifer Hansen. “We study these details to help determine the cause.”

The most recent estimate is that the fire has burned 350 acres.

Recent rains helped with the fire but also made accessing the area more difficult for firefighting crews and equipment.

There are no road or trail closures, but people are asked to avoid the area for your safety.

Two other fires have also been burning in the Upper Peninsula.

The Ridge Fire estimate remains at 466 acres with 50% containment. The Ridge Fire is located 10 miles northwest of Marquette and north of the Dead River Basin and west of County Road 510.

The Craig Lake Fire has burned over 600 acres. As a result of the Craig Lake Fire, Craig Lake State Park, north of Craig Lake proper and the Teddy Lake Yurt, remain closed through the end of October to ensure the safety of the public during ongoing wildfire suppression efforts.

The North Country Trail within Craig Lake State Park also remains closed due to ongoing fire suppression operations.

The remainder of Craig Lake State Park is open to the public.

Collectively, the fires are known as the Rugged Terrain Complex wildfires.