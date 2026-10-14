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Black River fire in the western Upper Peninsula now 50 percent contained

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 14, 2026 at 7:15 AM CDT
Wildfire damage in Upper Michigan
USDA Forest Service
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Wildfire damage in Upper Michigan

The Black River Fire south of Wakefield in the Upper Peninsula is now about 50 percent contained.

An update sent out by the Forest Service Tuesday evening said the fire was estimated to be about 300 acres.

Firefighting efforts Tuesday focused on completing a dozer line on the southern edge of the fire which will meet up with the Little Black River.

That river makes up the western line of the fire.

Cooler temperatures with higher humidity and some rain have helped, but they say there is still plenty of heat in the fire footprint.

The fire is in a remote area and has not threatened any structures.

Incident command for the fire has transferred from the Forest Service to the Michigan DNR.
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John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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