Black River fire in the western Upper Peninsula now 50 percent contained

The Black River Fire south of Wakefield in the Upper Peninsula is now about 50 percent contained.

An update sent out by the Forest Service Tuesday evening said the fire was estimated to be about 300 acres.

Firefighting efforts Tuesday focused on completing a dozer line on the southern edge of the fire which will meet up with the Little Black River.

That river makes up the western line of the fire.

Cooler temperatures with higher humidity and some rain have helped, but they say there is still plenty of heat in the fire footprint.

The fire is in a remote area and has not threatened any structures.

Incident command for the fire has transferred from the Forest Service to the Michigan DNR.