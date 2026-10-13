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Fire burns an estimated 300 acres in the Western Upper Peninsula

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 13, 2026 at 7:10 AM CDT
Wildfire damage in Upper Michigan
USDA Forest Service
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Wildfire damage in Upper Michigan

A fire in the western Upper Peninsula has burned an estimated 300 acres.

The Forest Service says the Black River fire south of Wakefield was about 40 percent contained as of Monday night.

Overnight rain and higher humidity levels should help.

The fire is in a remote area, and there are no evacuations or threats to structures.

Crews Monday were working to construct a control line around the perimeter of the fire, and secure the fire edges to keep it from growing.

Command of the firefighting effort will be transitioning from the Forest Service to the Michigan DNR.

Meanwhile, the Camp 4 fire north of Wakefield is now 100 percent contained.

It burned 18 acres.
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Local News wildfirewildfiresMichigan DNRUpper PeninsulaWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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