Windy conditions contribute to fire at Christmas tree plantation in Price County

A fire struck a Christmas tree plantation in Price County.

The Little Rice Fire Department provided assistance to the Prentice Fire Department in fighting the fire, which burned about 13 acres.

The Little Rice Fire Department said the fire was off Richie Road in Brantwood on Wednesday.

Much of the plantation was said to be significantly damaged.

Parts of the Northwoods are currently experiencing high fire danger.

Warm and windy conditions with falling leaves may add to that problem over the weekend.