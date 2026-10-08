Dry and windy conditions with leaves coming down can increase wildfire risk

With dry windy conditions and leaves coming down, the risk of fires starts to creep up.

There have been close to 900 wildfires so far this year in Wisconsin.

Jim Kujala, leader of the DNR’s Forest Fire Protection Section, says it’s not uncommon to see spikes in the fall.

“Division of Forestry is an integrated program between forestry and fire,” said Kujala.“It's challenging to balance all that workload with increasing fire occurrence, especially in the fall when we typically do a lot of forestry work. Our conflicts with forestry and fire are continuing to expand as we continue to see conflicts between those two programs.”

Kujala says humans remain the top cause of wildfires in Wisconsin

“This year debris burning was our number one cause with equipment being shortly behind that. That can be caused by anything from a catalytic converter, malfunction, farm equipment, roadside mowing, there's a lot of things that fall under that equipment cause.

More than 11-hundred acres have burned so far this year in Wisconsin wildfires.