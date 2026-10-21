Fall colors: More than just another pretty leaf

Michigan ranks among the nation's top five states for fall foliage, and it is currently showing off its brilliant shades of red, orange and gold.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, sunny days and cool, crisp nights help produce the spectacular colors. But while many residents are getting ready to rake up and throw out fallen leaves, one conservationist said they might want to think twice.

David Mizejewski, naturalist for the National Wildlife Federation, which has designated October as "Leave the Leaves Month," explained how fallen leaves do much more than lie on the ground and look pretty.

"The leaves fall off the trees, they land at the root zone of the plant where they protect soil moisture, they suppress weeds and they slowly compost and return those nutrients right to the roots of the plants," Mizejewski outlined. "That sounds an awful lot like mulch and fertilizer, which it is. It's Mother Nature's mulch and fertilizer."

Mizejewski pointed out fallen leaves also provide shelter for moths, fireflies, bumblebees and other tiny creatures who make their winter homes in the piles. Of course, for Michigan homeowners surrounded by trees, leaving every leaf on the ground may not be practical and when the yard starts looking like a sea of leaves, Mizejewski noted there is a simple solution: Just create a compost pile in a corner of the yard.

He explained how leaves can come in handy when spring rolls around.

"They will naturally compost and come spring, you can use that, what's called leaf mold. It's really nutrient-rich compost that you can spread around your garden beds and even your vegetable gardens," Mizejewski emphasized.

Mizejewski recommended keeping leaf layers in garden beds between 3 and 6 inches deep to avoid smothering plants.

A 2026 National Wildlife Federation survey found 41% of respondents throw their leaves in the trash, with more than a third tossing out six or more bags each year.