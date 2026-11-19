The DNR believes tighter walleye regulations are needed for Oneida Lake in Oneida County.

A public information meeting is planned to talk about recommended walleye fishing regulation changes for the lake.

In response to regional declines in Oneida Lake walleye populations, the DNR Walleye Team has decided to move away from no minimum length limits and apply more conservative regulations.

The recommended regulation is meant to give more protection to juvenile walleyes.

That would provide them with an opportunity to spawn prior to being vulnerable to angler harvest.

A public meeting on Oneida Lake walleye regulation changes will be held December 1st from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the DNR Service Center in Rhinelander.