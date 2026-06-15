All Things Outdoors: Oak Wilt

Oak wilt can kill off an oak tree and the ones around it if it's not caught quickly enough. DNR Forester Dan Killam talks with WXPR's Katie Thoresen about the forest disease.

Here's some resources Killam provided on oak wilt, prevention, and management:

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/foresthealth/oakwilt

https://widnr.widen.net/s/dfqwhm7kvz/oak-wilt-fact-sheet

https://widnr.widen.net/s/hfb6cqvrm5/oak-wilt-management-fact-sheet

https://research.fs.usda.gov/nrs/articles/containing-oak-wilt-girdling-and-herbicide?utm_source=MarketingCloud&utm_medium=email