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All Things Outdoors

All Things Outdoors: Oak Wilt

By Katie Thoresen
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:49 AM CDT
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Oak wilt can kill off an oak tree and the ones around it if it's not caught quickly enough. DNR Forester Dan Killam talks with WXPR's Katie Thoresen about the forest disease.

Here's some resources Killam provided on oak wilt, prevention, and management:

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/foresthealth/oakwilt

https://widnr.widen.net/s/dfqwhm7kvz/oak-wilt-fact-sheet

https://widnr.widen.net/s/hfb6cqvrm5/oak-wilt-management-fact-sheet

https://research.fs.usda.gov/nrs/articles/containing-oak-wilt-girdling-and-herbicide?utm_source=MarketingCloud&utm_medium=email

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All Things Outdoors local featuresoak wilt
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Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
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