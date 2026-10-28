Public Radio Music Day 2026
In honor of the 7th annual Public Radio Music Day, this special hour of programming showcases live performances recorded at the WXPR studios as part of the Live from the White Pine series, including performances by:
Armchair Boogie
Boat Patrol
Chris Kroeze
Dandelion Delivery Service
The Empty Pockets
The Foxgloves
Humbird
Jason Moon
Joanna Johnson
The Lakeland Barbershop Chorus
Maygen and the Birdwatcher
The Northern Lights
Ross Thorn
Sam Ness
Simon Cropp
Wade Fernandez