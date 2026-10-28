© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live from the White Pine

Public Radio Music Day 2026

Published October 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In honor of the 7th annual Public Radio Music Day, this special hour of programming showcases live performances recorded at the WXPR studios as part of the Live from the White Pine series, including performances by:
Armchair Boogie
Boat Patrol
Chris Kroeze
Dandelion Delivery Service
The Empty Pockets
The Foxgloves
Humbird
Jason Moon
Joanna Johnson
The Lakeland Barbershop Chorus
Maygen and the Birdwatcher
The Northern Lights
Ross Thorn
Sam Ness
Simon Cropp
Wade Fernandez

Live from the White Pine
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes