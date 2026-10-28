Public Radio Music Day 2026

In honor of the 7th annual Public Radio Music Day, this special hour of programming showcases live performances recorded at the WXPR studios as part of the Live from the White Pine series, including performances by:

Armchair Boogie

Boat Patrol

Chris Kroeze

Dandelion Delivery Service

The Empty Pockets

The Foxgloves

Humbird

Jason Moon

Joanna Johnson

The Lakeland Barbershop Chorus

Maygen and the Birdwatcher

The Northern Lights

Ross Thorn

Sam Ness

Simon Cropp

Wade Fernandez