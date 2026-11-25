Another measles death, slow start to gun deer opener, and preliminary approval for mining
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting another measles-related death as cases in the state top 900. An Antigo woman died after getting hit by a pickup truck. The U.S. Forest Service has given preliminary approval to a mining company looking to expand drilling within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. And, deer registration numbers are down for the opening weekend of the 9-day gun deer season compared to the same time last year.