Politics & Government

Trump backing of Michels threatens to upend Wisconsin race

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT
Donald Trump’s endorsement of construction company co-owner Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s hotly contested governor’s race threatens to further divide Republicans and upend the race less than two months before the primary.

Trump’s backing Thursday of Michels, a late entry into the race, comes after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has spent years laying the groundwork for a run and building support.

Kleefisch won 55% of the vote from delegates at last month’s Wisconsin Republican Party convention, short of the 60% needed for an official endorsement but far ahead of the nearly 4% that Michels got.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

