© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary heats up over gas

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
gas.jpg
pixabay.com andreas160578
/

The two front-runners in Wisconsin’s Republican primary race for governor are going after one another over gas prices, marking a more negative shift in the race less than five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch attacked rival Tim Michels by name for the first time in a television ad Wednesday where she bemoans high gas prices as she fills up her minivan.

Kleefisch has been criticizing Michels in recent interviews, but the ad was the first of its kind from either of the top two candidates.

Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, responded with a statement calling the ad “sad” and “completely false.”

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR NewsLt. Gov. Rebecca KleefischTim Michels
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content