Politics & Government

Former Wisconsin Gov. Thompson backs Michels in GOP race

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is endorsing construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor, after Thompson decided against a running again earlier this year.

Thompson's announcement Friday follows former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Michels last month.

Polls show Michels is in a tight primary race with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Thompson says he has known the Michels family for decades and he believes Michels has the experience to “solve tough problems.”

The Michels family founded and operates Michels Corp., a Wisconsin-based construction company.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 9.

