Assembly Republican leader resigns months early

A key Republican leader in the state Assembly has decided to resign early rather than wait until his term ends.

Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced in January he wouldn't seek re-election.

He announced Monday that he will resign on July 27 rather than serve out the remainder of his term.

He said the Legislature's two-year session ended in March and lawmakers aren't coming back to do anything before the new session starts in January so he has decided to enter the private sector now.

Republican Reps. Mike Kuglitsch and Tyler Vorpagel also have resigned early after announcing they won't seek reelection.