© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Assembly Republican leader resigns months early

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT
madison-1809575_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com
/

A key Republican leader in the state Assembly has decided to resign early rather than wait until his term ends.

Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced in January he wouldn't seek re-election.

He announced Monday that he will resign on July 27 rather than serve out the remainder of his term.

He said the Legislature's two-year session ended in March and lawmakers aren't coming back to do anything before the new session starts in January so he has decided to enter the private sector now.

Republican Reps. Mike Kuglitsch and Tyler Vorpagel also have resigned early after announcing they won't seek reelection.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR Newswisconsin gopWisconsin Assembly
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content