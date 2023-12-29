Wisconsin Elections Commission won't hear Trump complaint, opening way for court action

The Wisconsin Elections Commission won’t hear a complaint filed by a Minocqua businessman seeking to keep Donald Trump off Wisconsin’s ballot.

That apparently clears the way for Kirk Bangstad to take the matter to court.

Bangstad said he filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission yesterday.

Elections Commission staff attorney Angela Sharp responded that since Elections Commission members were named as Responders in the case, the body would not be able to consider the matter.

She also noted a previous Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion said it would be nonsensical to have the Wisconsin Elections Commission consider a complaint against itself.

Sharp said once the Commission disposes of a complaint on ethical grounds, individuals are no longer barred from going to court on the complaint.

Bangstad anticipated filing a case in Dane County Circuit Court next week.