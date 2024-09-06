© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Merrill Fire Department gets $50,000 from Wisconsin Fire Dues program

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published September 6, 2024 at 6:08 AM CDT
The City of Merrill Fire Department receives a $50,000 ceremonial check from the Wisconsin Fire Dues program
Hannah Davis-Reid
The City of Merrill Fire Department receives a $50,000 ceremonial check from the Wisconsin Fire Dues program

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services just awarded $50,000 to the City of Merrill Fire Department.

The funding comes from premiums collected by insurance agencies.

Prevention is a key part of the City of Merrill Fire Department’s safety plans.

The Merrill Fire Department just received $50,000 from Wisconsin’s 2% Fire Dues program.

Thanks to that funding, they can afford a dedicated fire inspector on staff.

Fire Chief Josh Klug says it’s made a big difference for the community.

“Joe Bozinski, the Fire Inspector, that was our first ever part time hire for the position, has done a fantastic job, conducting over 1000 inspections annually,” said Klug.

Klug says their inspector makes sure local businesses are getting the help they need to be fire compliant.

“While we're very fortunate to have a career department that can respond 24/7, 365, we recognize that fire prevention is a very important part of that piece, and for our community. If we can make the investment on the front end by preventing the fire in the first place, it makes the community safer, it allows that business to stay open safer, not only for the members, but also for the firefighters working as well,” explained Klug.

The 2% Fire Dues Program has distributed over $32 million dollars to fire departments around Wisconsin.

The program requires insurers to pay 2% of the premiums they collect against loss from fires, then the state redistributes those funds.

The department’s latest report showed that the position reduced the number of fire safety compliance violations by 54%.

This is Joe Bozinski, Merrill Fire Inspector.

“So what that means to me is hopefully I’m doing my job well enough that these violations are getting fixed and they’re staying fixed, which has been really good,” said Bozinski.

“People generally want to do the right things, the property owners, the business owners, a lot of the time. They’re not sure what that is, and that’s part of my job to educate them a little bit,” explained Bozinski

Besides paying for Bozinski’s salary, funds from the Fire Dues program also go towards buying and replacing equipment, running fire prevention programming, training crews, and more.
Tags
Politics & Government WXPR Newsmerrill fireMerrillfire departmentOffice of the Insurance Commissioner
Hannah Davis-Reid
Hannah Davis-Reid is a WXPR Reporter.
See stories by Hannah Davis-Reid
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content