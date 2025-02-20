Wausau Ethics Board takes up complaint against mayor over drop box removal

An ethics complaint against Wausau Mayor Doug Diny went before the Wausau Ethics Board Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to determine whether or not the complaint plausibly suggested that the city code had been violated.

That complaint alleges that Mayor Doug Diny exceeded his authority by removing of a ballot drop box in September.

The ethics board voted unanimously that there is enough proof in the complaint to move forward.

The members then voted to move forward with an investigation.

According to outside legal counsel at the meeting, the board will collect information to make a probable cause determination.

The board asked for a response from Mayor Diny.

Board members were advised to not seek out information outside of the meetings.

They tentatively set the first week of April as the next time to meet.

The terms for two members of the ethics board end in April.

Board members said in the meeting that the mayor is in charge of appointing new ethics board members.

Mayor Diny issued a statement regarding the meeting.

In a release, he says in part quote, "The board thought better and tabled discussion about passing new rules and potentially apply them to an existing complaint. It is a circus. And it would be entertaining if the clowning-around did not cost the city taxpayers more each passing hour."