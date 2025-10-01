The race for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District starts shaping up

More candidates are getting into the race for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District which covers most of the northern portion of the state.

The race is open after Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany announced his campaign for Governor last month.

Fred Clark

Former Wisconsin State Legislator Fred Clark is the latest person to announce their candidacy for the 7th District of Congress.

The Democrat from Bayfield served three terms in the 81st State Assembly District near Madison from 2009 to 2014.

Clark was a founding member of Wisconsin’s Green Fire and served as Executive Director for five years.

Clark says as a forester and small business owner, he has built a career rooted in sustainable land management and conservation.

In a video announcing his campaign, Clark said Congress is failing at their most basic responsibility.

“We’re all starting to pay more for the things we need because this Congress refused to stop an insane tariff war against our best trading partners and unbelievably, they just voted for a massive handout to billionaires that will add $3.4 trillion to our national debt while taking health care away from 270 thousand Wisconsinites who need it the most, leaving the rest of us to pay more for health care that’s just getting worse,” Clark said in the video.

Clark’s website states his priorities include rebuilding the rural economy, healthcare for everyone, and a “future for our farms and forests.”

Jessi Ebben

Republican Jessi Ebben announced her campaign for the 7th District last month.

At a campaign event in Rothschild earlier this week, Ebben pledged to build on Congressman Tiffany's record while also aligning closely with President Trump.

"I've witnessed firsthand the negative impact crippling bureaucracy has had on job growth here in Wisconsin and across the country,” says Ebben.

Ebben previously ran for Wisconsin’s third congressional seat back in 2020. She’s worked in healthcare and the manufacturing industry for more than a decade.

Ebben’s website states her priorities include standing with President Trump, border security, manufacturing, and unleashing American energy.

Chris Armstrong

Chris Armstrong of New Richmond is also running as a Democrat for the 7th Congressional District.

Armstrong calls himself a dad, husband, and business owner and a “real representative of the people.

In a video announcing his campaign, Armstrong talked about how Wisconsin was the first state to create an unemployment safety net, establish a kindergarten, and ratify 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

“We must be faithful stewards of the gifts that we have been given and deliver a future for our children and grandchildren that leaves them a place even better than what we inherited,” Armstrong said in the video.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that several Republican state lawmakers were also considering running for the 7th Congressional seat.

The election is still more than a year out.