Vice President visits Wisconsin

Vice President J.D. Vance visited central Wisconsin to promote the Trump administration's achievements, focusing on affordability and the upcoming midterm elections. The visit follows President Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.

"Wisconsin is a state with a proud tradition of building great American products with Wisconsin hands, and that is what we are here to celebrate today in this great facility," Vance said.

This marks Vance's second visit to Wisconsin's third congressional district in less than six months. The district, currently represented by Derrick Van Orden, is a target for Democrats in the upcoming election cycle. Vance showed his support for Van Orden during the visit.

"No taxes on tips, that happened because of Derrick, no taxes on overtime, that happened because of Derrick, no taxes on social security, that happened because of Derrick, so are we going to send Derrick Van Orden back to Washington? Yes." Vance said.

Van Orden addressed the enthusiastic crowd before Vance spoke, along with Congressman Tom Tiffany, the only Republican candidate in the race for Wisconsin governor, spoke.

"The White House understands that Wisconsin is incredibly important, we are a microcosm of the United States, and what has to happen to make America great again," Van Orden said.

Vance also discussed issues like housing, fraud, immigration, and 9 News's question on helping farmers in the area.

"So what we try to do is work with our allies in Congress, and frankly we will work with anybody in Congress who has good ideas on how to help our farmers," Vance said. "They are worried that the soybeans and corn is way too low, sometimes they are worried about inputs, they're worried about fertilizer or the cost of fuel."

The owners of Pointe Precision felt honored to host the vice president.

"Our people were so excited to have the vice president coming to our place of work," said Joe Kinsella, founder of Pointe Precision. "It was quite a shock when they asked us that they're gonna come here."

Democrats respond to Vance visit

Several Democrats in Wisconsin released statements ahead of Vance's visit to Plover.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

"We heard Tuesday night that the president is going to double down on his disastrous tariff policies. These have devastated families and farmers alike. The tariffs are squeezing farmers who are already operating on thin margins and have led to a squeeze at the grocery store. And at the State of the Union the president called for overturning the ACA and his agenda will terminate Wisconsinites health care to benefit corporations. Western Wisconsin who has a representative who has been in lock-step with this administration. Congressman Derrick Van Orden has backed these policies at every single turn. Even as farmers' and seniors raise concerns about rising costs and shrinking services. They deserve independent leadership and not a rubber stamp. So we welcome the Vice-President to the state so they can see the damage this administration is causing.”

Democratic Candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Mandela Barnes

"JD Vance has a tough job today. He’s got to look Wisconsin families in the eye and tell them this economy is working for them. He has to sell dairy farmers who are on the brink of bankruptcy on Trump’s disastrous tariffs working. He has to sell small business owners who can’t keep the doors open on billionaires getting another tax break instead. Good luck with that."

State Rep. Vincent Miresse

“Vice President Vance came to Plover for a photo op and to propagandize about a culture war that he has conjured up in his head. He didn’t come to listen to constituents or make a meaningful impact in our community. All Plover is to Vance and the Trump regime is a post State of the Union press stop on a tour of saving face across the nation. Trump regime policies have harmed local businesses, farmers, and everyday working-class folks. Americans deserve better, the people of central Wisconsin deserve better, the village of Plover deserves better. One press stop in Plover, or any part of small town America for that matter, isn’t going to remedy the damage that has been done."