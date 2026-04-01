Governor vetoes bills impacting the LGBTQ community

Wisconsin’s Governor has vetoed five bills targeting the LGBTQ community.

A press release from the office of Governor Tony Evers says he took the action in a private ceremony at the state capitol building in Madison.

LGBTQ kids, families, advocates and community members were present for the ceremony.

“My promise has always been that I will veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, and less welcoming place for LGBTQ people and kids. It has been my honor to keep that promise over the course of two terms as governor, and I am proud to deliver on that promise again today,” said Gov. Evers.

“This type of legislation stirs harmful rhetoric, negatively affects Wisconsinites’ and kids’ mental health, emboldens anti-LGBTQ harassment, bullying, and violence, and threatens the safety and dignity of LGBTQ Wisconsinites, especially our trans and nonbinary kids”

The bills vetoed are:

AB 100 would have would have mandated school boards, independent charter schools and private choice schools to classify each athletic team or sport as male, female or coed based on participants' sex as reflected on their birth certificates.

AB 102 would have required University of Wisconsin and technical college institutions to designate athletic teams based on biological sex and bar students of the male biological sex from participating on teams designated for females or women.

AB 103 would have required school boards to adopt policies on students' legal names and pronouns in school records.

AB 104 would have prohibited health care providers from offering gender-affirming care to minors in most cases.

SB 405 would have would have created a civil cause of action against health care providers who perform gender transition procedures.