Legislature's budget committee advances surplus deal

Wisconsin lawmakers are set to discuss a historic bipartisan $1.8 billion agreement designed to deliver rebate checks to residents, lower property taxes and funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into K-12 schools.

The Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance voted in favor of the bill, 12-4, with all Republicans voting yes and all Democrats voting no.

The deal would eliminate state taxes on cash tips and overtime. About $850 million would go toward rebates, with individual filers receiving $300 and married couples getting $600.

K-12 education would receive $600 million, and the special education reimbursement rate would increase to 50%.

In a press conference held at D.C. Everest Senior High School in Schofield, 72nd District Rep. Scott Krug said no one "should be surprised that compromise still exists in Madison."

"No is always the easiest place to go, and we are not going anywhere near that anymore because people in Wisconsin need some relief right now," Krug added.

85th District Rep. Patrick Snyder said the plan reflects what constituents want.

"We want to do what the people ask for," Snyder said. "They want what is best for their district, and I really feel that this budget is best for not only the 85th but the state of Wisconsin."

Opposition centers on concerns the agreement offers only a short-term fix to broader property tax problems. State Sen. Kelda Roys, a Democratic candidate for governor, called for permanent relief and warned Wisconsin could face a significant deficit next year if the deal passes.

"This is not a blockbuster deal, this is a budget buster," Roys said. "We need a permanent fix to the over reliance on property taxes that have driven our property taxes way too high, and it can't be achieved with a short-term election year gimmick like this."

Republican candidate and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany echoed similar concerns on an episode of the Benjamin Yount Show.

"They're nickel and diming the taxpayers of the state of Wisconsin, and then they want to give them a little bit of money back," Tiffany said. "And this is ultimately where I have the objection, to give people a little bit of money back temporarily. But it is not long term."

Lawmakers will vote on the plan during Wednesday's special session. Despite opposition from both sides, Republican leaders and Gov. Evers remain confident the deal will receive enough votes for passage.