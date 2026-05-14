© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin Senate votes down budget surplus deal

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:40 AM CDT
The Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison is shown in 2017.
Scott Bauer
The Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison

A $1.8 billion budget surplus deal was unable to clear the Wisconsin Senate.

15 Democratic senators and three Republicans voted against the measure, which failed on an 18 to 15 vote.

It had gotten through the Assembly earlier Thursday.

The agreement had been reached between Governor Tony Evers and the Republican majority leaders of the Assembly and the Senate.

In a news release, the Governor’s Office said Congressman Tom Tiffany reportedly made phone calls to help tank the deal.

Tiffany, a Republican, is running to replace Evers as Governor, after Evers decided not to seek another term.

“Wisconsin’s kids and schools aren’t going to get the investments they desperately need this year because Tom Tiffany and a few Republican and Democratic lawmakers chose to blow up a bipartisan plan to invest in our K-12 schools, lower property taxes, and help working families afford rising costs, all because they’d rather do what’s best for the next election than what’s right for the people of our state,” said Evers.

“So many Wisconsinites feel left behind, frustrated, and disillusioned by politics these days because they think a lot of politicians in the Capitol are only here to serve themselves. And, today, they’re right.”

Tiffany had spoken out about the deal on his campaign Facebook page.

“Governor Evers is acting like the arsonist who wants praise for spraying a drop of water on the fire he started,” said Tiffany on Facebook.“This backroom “relief deal” does nothing to repeal Governor Evers’ 400-year property tax increase. It does nothing to stop Madison’s addiction to taxing and spending. And after Governor Evers’ PSC approved billions in utility rate hikes, a one-time $300 check barely scratches the surface.”

The agreement rejected in the Senate featured $600 million for education, including a large increase in the state’s special education reimbursement rate.

$850 million would have been returned to taxpayers in the form of rebates.

Another $50 million would have gone to property tax relief.

It also would have eliminated the income tax on cash tips and overtime for Wisconsin Taxpayers.
Tags
Politics & Government Wisconsin legislatureTony Eversgov. tony eversWisconsin budgetbudgetWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content