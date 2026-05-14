Wisconsin Senate votes down budget surplus deal

A $1.8 billion budget surplus deal was unable to clear the Wisconsin Senate.

15 Democratic senators and three Republicans voted against the measure, which failed on an 18 to 15 vote.

It had gotten through the Assembly earlier Thursday.

The agreement had been reached between Governor Tony Evers and the Republican majority leaders of the Assembly and the Senate.

In a news release, the Governor’s Office said Congressman Tom Tiffany reportedly made phone calls to help tank the deal.

Tiffany, a Republican, is running to replace Evers as Governor, after Evers decided not to seek another term.

“Wisconsin’s kids and schools aren’t going to get the investments they desperately need this year because Tom Tiffany and a few Republican and Democratic lawmakers chose to blow up a bipartisan plan to invest in our K-12 schools, lower property taxes, and help working families afford rising costs, all because they’d rather do what’s best for the next election than what’s right for the people of our state,” said Evers.

“So many Wisconsinites feel left behind, frustrated, and disillusioned by politics these days because they think a lot of politicians in the Capitol are only here to serve themselves. And, today, they’re right.”

Tiffany had spoken out about the deal on his campaign Facebook page.

“Governor Evers is acting like the arsonist who wants praise for spraying a drop of water on the fire he started,” said Tiffany on Facebook.“This backroom “relief deal” does nothing to repeal Governor Evers’ 400-year property tax increase. It does nothing to stop Madison’s addiction to taxing and spending. And after Governor Evers’ PSC approved billions in utility rate hikes, a one-time $300 check barely scratches the surface.”

The agreement rejected in the Senate featured $600 million for education, including a large increase in the state’s special education reimbursement rate.

$850 million would have been returned to taxpayers in the form of rebates.

Another $50 million would have gone to property tax relief.

It also would have eliminated the income tax on cash tips and overtime for Wisconsin Taxpayers.