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Crandon in line to receive a $1-million-dollar grant

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:52 AM CDT
Natalie Jablonski
/
WXPR News

Crandon will share in money being distributed under the Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities program.

$1-million dollars will be provided to Crandon for street and utilities infrastructure improvement.

That’s part of nearly $20 million being distributed for infrastructure projects in 20 communities across the state.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says the Trump administration has proposed eliminating the program in next year’s budget.

“Investments like this connect the dots in our communities to fix our main streets, ensure clean safe drinking water, bolster housing and infrastructure, create jobs, and provide countless other critical improvements that improve the daily lives of everyone who calls our state home, which is why it is imperative that Congress ensure funding for this program and others like it remain in the next federal budget,” said Gov. Evers. 

“This pivotal grant program has long been critical for our smaller communities, helping build for our immediate needs as well as the future,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

Communities receiving a combined $19,785,530 in CDBG-Public Facility awards include:

  • City of Barron – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Birnamwood – $1 million for sanitary sewer system infrastructure improvements and wastewater treatment plant upgrades; 
  • Village of Cameron – $785,530 for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Cassville – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Clear Lake – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • City of Crandon – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Town of Jacobs – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Junction City – $1 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements; 
  • City of Ladysmith – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Town of Laona – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • City of Menomonie – $1 million for well and water system infrastructure improvements; 
  • City of New Lisbon – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements;
  • City of Niagara – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Port Edwards – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Rewey – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Ridgeway – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Stratford – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • Village of Theresa – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; 
  • City of Waupun – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements; and 
  • City of Wautoma – $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements. 
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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