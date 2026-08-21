Crandon in line to receive a $1-million-dollar grant

Crandon will share in money being distributed under the Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities program.

$1-million dollars will be provided to Crandon for street and utilities infrastructure improvement.

That’s part of nearly $20 million being distributed for infrastructure projects in 20 communities across the state.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says the Trump administration has proposed eliminating the program in next year’s budget.

“Investments like this connect the dots in our communities to fix our main streets, ensure clean safe drinking water, bolster housing and infrastructure, create jobs, and provide countless other critical improvements that improve the daily lives of everyone who calls our state home, which is why it is imperative that Congress ensure funding for this program and others like it remain in the next federal budget,” said Gov. Evers.

“This pivotal grant program has long been critical for our smaller communities, helping build for our immediate needs as well as the future,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

Communities receiving a combined $19,785,530 in CDBG-Public Facility awards include:

