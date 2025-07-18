‘BBQ for the Brave’: Northwoods Veterans Homestead, The Butcher and the Baker teaming up to help homeless vets

This story originally appeared in the Tomahawk Leader.

A local business and an area veterans organization are teaming up this weekend for an event to help homeless veterans in northern Wisconsin and beyond.

According to data from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, there were 337 unhoused veterans in Wisconsin in 2020.

Northwoods Veterans Homestead (NVH) is working to help vets in need.

Northwoods Veterans Homestead

NVH is a nonprofit organization founded by Rhinelander residents Gordy and Sandy Edington in 2021. Located two miles east of Rhinelander on three and a half acres of land, the organization was formed with the goal of building a community center and tiny homes for veterans in need of housing.

The Rhinelander-based community will follow a successful model operating in Racine. While another organization is currently in the process of developing veteran-specific homeless units in Milwaukee, the Racine community is the only one of its kind in Wisconsin at this time, and when the Milwaukee units are operational, both communities will ultimately have a primary focus on the southern part of the state.

NVH said it is set to pioneer the first veteran-specific homeless operation in northern Wisconsin, catering to all unhoused veterans in the Badger State. Along with 16 tiny homes and a community center, the Rhinelander homestead will also include a veterans’ market/shop and a community garden.

“Our priority is to provide person-centered programming, tailoring our services to meet the unique needs of each veteran, empowering them to regain self-sufficiency and make meaningful contributions to their communities,” NVH stated. “Moreover, we ensure that homeless veterans can focus on their future success without any financial burden.”

NVH said its foundational programming covers a wide range of essential life skills, including cooking, financial management, job searching, resume writing and personal hygiene. The organization also works with community partners to facilitate access to professional services in areas such as healthcare, legal aid and counseling.

“By offering comprehensive support, we empower our veterans to rebuild their lives and overcome the challenges they face,” NVH stated.

BBQ for the Brave

Carla Ruuskanen, Vice President of NVH, said the organization is currently working to raise $3 million to build the homestead and provide operating expenses for the first year. NVH has already raised enough money to purchase the property and conduct site planning, as well as obtain blueprints of the tiny homes and community center.

“We still have money in the bank, but we have a long way to reach our goal,” Ruuskanen stated. “We have fostered many relationships and partnerships through the past few years and continue to grow our network. Without this, we would not be as far as we are.”

Earlier this year, Gail Youngs, who owns The Butcher and the Baker with her husband, Mark, reached out to Ruuskanen about hosting an event to benefit NVH.

The Butcher and the Baker is a custom meat processor and retail store/deli located at N5334 N. River Rd. in Brantwood, about 20 miles west of Tomahawk. The business opened in Aug. 2024 and offers everything from beef, pork, chicken and fish to specialty sausages and meat bundles, as well as a mercantile with local syrups, honey and crafts. The Butcher and the Baker’s deli service includes sandwiches, wraps, pizzas and more, and catering services and special events are also offered.

“BBQ for the Brave” will be held at The Butcher and the Baker this weekend on Saturday, July 19, starting at 12 p.m. The event will feature The Butcher and the Baker’s slow-smoked brisket and pork and several sides, as well as cold beverages, raffles and a bouncy house for the kids. Live music and an open mic will also be part of the event, which will see funds raised for NVH.

Youngs said the idea for BBQ for the Brave “really came from the heart.”

“We have two sons who are Army veterans, a daughter-in-law currently serving active duty, and my dad and several uncles also served, so supporting veterans isn’t just something we care about – it’s part of who we are,” she stated. “When I saw the story about Northwoods Veterans Homestead on the news, I was immediately drawn to it.”

Youngs added that NVH’s mission to help unhoused veterans “felt personal.”

“We knew we had to do something to help, and bringing people together over good food and music seemed like the perfect way to do it,” she said.

Ultimately, NVH and The Butcher and the Baker are teaming up for one simple goal: to bring people together in support of those who have served.

“Every plate of brisket, every raffle ticket, every moment spent enjoying music and laughter helps us get one step closer to making sure no veteran is left without a place to call home,” Youngs said.

Ruuskanen said Youngs contacted the organization “because veterans are close to her heart and she wanted to help.”

“I find Gail to be an awesome planner and host, and I know this event will not disappoint,” Ruuskanen stated. “Since meeting, I feel as though we made a strong connection and look forward to many years of partnership with her and her company.”

Those attending BBQ for the Brave will have the opportunity to learn more about NVH’s mission. The organization will have an information booth, providing details on the site plan and answering questions.

So how can people help NVH reach its goal?

“People can contribute to NVH by supporting us at one of our fundraising events, sending a donation via mail or online, volunteering at an event and supplying donations for raffle items,” Ruuskanen said, noting that the organization is not accepting items for the tiny homes or community center at this time due to storage space limitations.

To learn more about NVH, or to take a virtual tour of the community center and tiny homes, visit www.northwoodsveteranshomestead.org/.

For more information about NVH, contact Carla Ruuskanen at Carlar@northwoodsveteranshomestead.org.

To learn more about The Butcher and The Baker and BBQ for the Brave, visit www.thebutcher-and-thebaker.com/ or search “The Butcher & The Baker” on Facebook.