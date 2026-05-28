Remains of a Rhinelander man finally home after death in WWII

Army Corporal John ‘Jack’ Ginzl died in 1945 in WWII. For years, his family believed that was the end of the story for their Uncle Jack.

A DNA test confirmed that his remains were found, and his family was astounded by the news earlier this year. Memorial Day weekend, his remains finally returned home to Rhinelander.

"Finally he's home, he's finally home," said Bruce Ginzl, Jack's nephew.

After 86 years of wondering where their Uncle Jack was buried, the Ginzl family can now visit him.

"His remains are buried at the foot of his mother and dad's grave, which is our mother and grandfather," said Ginzl.

Jack's parents never learned what he went through in WWII. In fact, really nobody knew. Sources say he was a prisoner of war under the Japanese from 1942 until his death in Takao Japan in 1945.

"They had found our uncle's remains, and we were shocked, we couldn't believe it," said Ginzl.

Upon capture, he boarded the ship the Oryoku Maru, which was mistakenly sunk by US forces, before journeying on the ship the Enoura Maru, also sunk by the US. His remains were found in 2020, and were returned to Wisconsin on Friday, May 22, 2026.

"My Uncle Jackie's remains were flown into Milwaukee. At that point, they were met by Hildebrand Funeral Home in Rhinelander and the Patriot Guard motorcycle group and were police escorted all the way from Milwaukee to Rhinelander Wisconsin," said Ginzl.

On Sunday, May 24, he was given a proper burial. Friends, family and community celebrated his return. Soldiers, honor guard, and patriot groups gave him a 21 gun salute. A day no Ginzl ever dreamed of.

“Was that emotional at all?” asked 9 News Reporter Chase Kmosena.

"Yes, definitely emotional, definitely," replied Ginzl. He added:

"Nice to see every age group represented that came to honor my uncle and talk with us," said Ginzl.

Jack's headstone is being prepared by the United States Army, and will be added to his gravesite soon.