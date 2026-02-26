Remains of World War II airman from Rhinelander identified

The remains of a U.S airman from Rhinelander killed during World War II were identified and accounted for, allowing the family of John Ginzl to be able to bury him in his hometown.

Dick Ginzl, one of John's nephews, was only a year old when his uncle was in the service. Along with his brother Bruce, they have been pivotal in efforts to bring John's remains back to Rhinelander.

"John will be cremated and buried, and his urn will be at the foot of his mother and father at the Forest Home Cemetery," said Bruce. "His parents never knew what happened to him, where he was."

In 1942, John was assigned to the 27th Bombardment Group in the Philippines. He was captured on April 9 and held as a prisoner of war by Japan until 1944. During this time, the Japanese were transporting POWs via ship, when U.S aircraft attacked.

"Jackie was able to swim to shore, that is when they went on the Bataan Death March to another area where they were put on a different ship," said Bruce.

"The Japanese wanted to use them as slave labor in making war materials and stuff like that," said Dick.

Hundreds were packed into the Enauro Maru, a ship used to transport laborers, which was mistakenly sunk by U.S. forces as well.

The Japanese reported that John had died on January 9, 1945.

A search team from the American Graves Registration Command recovered 311 bodies. However, the remains were declared unidentifiable at the time. Fast forward roughly 80 years, the remains were sent to the lab of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for further analysis and identified with a DNA sample from Dick Ginzl.

"I couldn't believe that they could have done that and had gone that far, and with a DNA sample, identify who it was," said Dick.

John's remains are currently in Missouri but will likely be flown into Milwaukee for transportation to Rhinelander. A full military funeral will be held at Rhinelander High School followed by a burial service at Forest Home Cemetery.